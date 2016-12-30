Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) Re...

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) Receives $4,200.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Political

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Sat Copedipper21 45
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... Fri Well 2
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Dec 30 Cdraggin 318
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Dec 28 Jake p 23
News Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
News Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Dec 24 Big boy 45
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC