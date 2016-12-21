EU Supports Joint Operation of Illici...

EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarette Tracking by Tobacco Companies, 'rd Parties

There are 1 comment on the GuruFocus.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarette Tracking by Tobacco Companies, 'rd Parties. In it, GuruFocus.com reports that:

The system is designed to block illegal activities involving cigarette counterfeiting and smuggling. It should start by May of 2019.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mugs mahone

Berkeley Heights, NJ

#1 4 hrs ago
The EU, the elitist, recommends third parties? Really? There might not be an EU.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) 3 hr Jake p 23
News Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria... 4 hr Mugs mahone 1
News Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea... 4 hr Mugs mahone 1
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Mon Trasco1987 317
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Dec 24 Big boy 45
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Dec 22 Vvvgggnnnnaaa 389
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Dec 20 Jake 856
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC