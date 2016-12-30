Deutsche Bank AG Boosts British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,500
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.63% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|16 min
|Well
|2
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Cdraggin
|318
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Dec 28
|Jake p
|23
|Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria...
|Dec 28
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea...
|Dec 28
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Dec 24
|Big boy
|45
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Vvvgggnnnnaaa
|389
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC