Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|RebelDLW
|388
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Jake
|856
|tips on dipping
|Tue
|jman454565
|1
|Arab tobacco?? Dokha? Tried it? (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Mohammad
|94
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|amazinggrace20178
|516
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Ssenerawa_Wehc
|316
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Dec 7
|Andrew thearrowsl...
|640
