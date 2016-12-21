Carl Icahn Defends His Track Record, Says He Made Investors Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars
Icahn was given the opportunity to defend himself against his critics, including Andrew Stoltmann, a partner at the securities law firm Stoltmann Law. Stoltmann was quoted by USA Today as saying that by tapping Icahn to advise, the president is essentially "asking the fox to guard the hen house."
