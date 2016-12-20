Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3...

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3,214,000 Position in Altria Group

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) 5 hr RebelDLW 388
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Tue Jake 856
tips on dipping Tue jman454565 1
Arab tobacco?? Dokha? Tried it? (Nov '09) Dec 19 Mohammad 94
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Dec 13 amazinggrace20178 516
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Dec 11 Ssenerawa_Wehc 316
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Dec 7 Andrew thearrowsl... 640
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,325

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC