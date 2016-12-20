Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3,214,000 Position in Altria Group
Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|RebelDLW
|388
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Jake
|856
|tips on dipping
|Tue
|jman454565
|1
|Arab tobacco?? Dokha? Tried it? (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Mohammad
|94
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|amazinggrace20178
|516
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Ssenerawa_Wehc
|316
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Dec 7
|Andrew thearrowsl...
|640
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC