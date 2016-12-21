Analyst: Higher likelihood now of Philip Morris and Altria merger

The chances have increased that Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. will be acquired by its former subsidiary, Philip Morris International, an industry analyst said this week. Wells Fargo Securities LLC Analyst Bonnie Herzog, who covers the tobacco industry, said in a note to investors that the probability of a merger between the two tobacco giants has increased because the U.S. market is now more attractive for such a deal, "given the potential for corporate tax reform, the Republican sweep and diversification benefits of U.S. exposure as the U.S. dollar strengthens."

