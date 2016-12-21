Analyst: Higher likelihood now of Philip Morris and Altria merger
The chances have increased that Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. will be acquired by its former subsidiary, Philip Morris International, an industry analyst said this week. Wells Fargo Securities LLC Analyst Bonnie Herzog, who covers the tobacco industry, said in a note to investors that the probability of a merger between the two tobacco giants has increased because the U.S. market is now more attractive for such a deal, "given the potential for corporate tax reform, the Republican sweep and diversification benefits of U.S. exposure as the U.S. dollar strengthens."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|RebelDLW
|388
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Jake
|856
|tips on dipping
|Tue
|jman454565
|1
|Arab tobacco?? Dokha? Tried it? (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Mohammad
|94
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|amazinggrace20178
|516
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Ssenerawa_Wehc
|316
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Dec 7
|Andrew thearrowsl...
|640
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC