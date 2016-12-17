Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 57,287 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,848 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period.
