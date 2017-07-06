The Best Way to Invest in the Auto Industry: The Suppliers

Slowing U.S. sales of light vehicles are buffeting the auto sector, but the shares of auto suppliers continue to pick up speed. Some large-cap auto suppliers that have done well year-to-date: BorgWarner , up 5.1 percent; Lear Corp. , up 6.39 percent; Magna International , up 6.5 percent; and Delphi Automotive , up 30 percent, according to Morningstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.