Federal-Mogul Holdings and Johnson Controls International PLC are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitabiliy. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federal-Mogul Holdings and Johnson Controls International PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.