Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Dixie Group Inc. is a leading carpet and rug manufacturer and supplier to higher-end residential and commercial customers serviced by Masland Carpets and Fabrica International, to consumers through major retailers under the Bretlin, Globaltex and Alliance Mills brands and to the factory-built housing and recreational vehicle markets through Carriage Carpets. Dixie's Candlewick Yarns serves specialty carpet yarn customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC