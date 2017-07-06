Contrasting Interface

Interface and The Dixie Group are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitabiliy. Interface currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.