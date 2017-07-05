Comparing Federal-Mogul Holdings

Comparing Federal-Mogul Holdings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Johnson Controls International PLC and Federal-Mogul Holdings are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. Johnson Controls International PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Federal-Mogul Holdings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC