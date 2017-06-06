W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Introducing New Gore Phaseflex Microwave/RF Test Assemblies
High-density and modular test instruments for wireless devices and aerospace systems have become increasingly complex, with a larger number of ports that can accept up to 32 test assemblies or more. They're also subjected to constant flexing during calibration and testing DUTs that can compromise phase and amplitude stability, resulting in inaccurate measurements.
