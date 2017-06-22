Test assemblies for VNAs through 70 GHz

W. L. Gore & Associates has expanded the functional frequency range of its "FF series" GORE VNA microwave/RF test assemblies, now offering stable, reliable performance up to 70 GHz. This upgrade addresses industry requirements for enhanced performance in the 60-70 GHz range where there is increased need to maintain measurement accuracy, especially in VNAs, communication testing, and mm-Wave, amongst others.

