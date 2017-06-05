Smart Manufacturings Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share,...
Market Insights The global smart manufacturing market estimated at USD 150.24 billion in 2015 is projected to reach USD 355.36 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 18.79% over the forecast period. Smart manufacturing has the potential to elevate the standards on the production frontier, with new technology advancements offering ground-breaking industry-wide applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC