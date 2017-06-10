Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Positio...

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Reduced by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period.

