Johnson Controls, Clemson announce distributed energy storage
Johnson Controls' Distributed Energy Storage System is making it easy for Clemson University to operate its world class graduate engineering building more efficiently by integrating next-generation energy storage with the building management systems and at the same time providing students and faculty the opportunity to collaborate on measuring the energy savings. The Zucker Family Graduate Education Center can draw power as needed from Johnson Controls L2000 Distributed Energy Storage System to reduce expense during times of peak cost.
