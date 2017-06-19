Gore microwave/RF test assemblies sel...

Gore microwave/RF test assemblies selected by Rohde & Schwarz

W. L. Gore & Associates has announced that Rohde & Schwarz is endorsing GOREA PHASEFLEXA microwave/RF test assemblies for use with its latest ZNBT20 multi-port VNA. The ZNBT20 claims to be the first true multi-port vector network analyzer in the microwave range with up to 16 integrated test ports.

