De La Rue appoints Bryan Gray as COO

Banknote producer De La Rue has announced the appointment of Bryan Gray as chief operating officer. Gray, who will join the company on 19 June to replace Rupert Middleton, was the group vice president for Europe at technology and multi-industrial group Johnson Controls International, responsible for 39 plants across Russia, EMEA and South Africa.

