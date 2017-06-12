Company can slash retirees' health care benefits, U.S court says

Although their labor contracts in some cases stated they'd have coverage "until death," Johnson Controls Inc. can unilaterally slash health care benefits for its retirees, a federal appeals court panel has ruled. The decision backs a finding by U.S. Middle District Senior Judge Sylvia H. Rambo that the retirees from Johnson Controls' York plant had no vested - or lifetime - guarantee for uncapped health care coverage.

