Company can slash retirees' health care benefits, U.S court says
Although their labor contracts in some cases stated they'd have coverage "until death," Johnson Controls Inc. can unilaterally slash health care benefits for its retirees, a federal appeals court panel has ruled. The decision backs a finding by U.S. Middle District Senior Judge Sylvia H. Rambo that the retirees from Johnson Controls' York plant had no vested - or lifetime - guarantee for uncapped health care coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC