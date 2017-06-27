Automotive supplier Lear Corporation has been talking to Flint mayor
An automotive supplier is showing interest in opening a new facility in Flint. Lear Corporation, the maker of car seats and other automotive equipment, has been in contact with Mayor Karen Weaver.
