Alvarez Kings go for the Summerfest E...

Alvarez Kings go for the Summerfest Emerging Artists Series crown

22 hrs ago

Obviously all the headliners and flashy Amp names get all the attention, but one of the low-key coolest aspects of the Big Gig is the Emerging Artists Series, giving up-and-coming musicians every afternoon a chance on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage to grow their names and also grow their resources, thanks to a winner's care package of merch and gear adding up to almost $3,000. One such band hoping to add its name to the legacy of past Emerging Artists performers like Walk The Moon and Maren Morris is Alvarez Kings, a group of U.K. rockers making noise on both sides of the pond thanks to their debut album, "Somewhere Between," released just this past April.

