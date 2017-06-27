African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin to Host 2017 Annual Meeting

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin will host its 2017 Annual Meeting today , Tuesday, June 27th from The annual meeting expects a capacity crowd at Johnson Controls, 507 E. Michigan St., 7th floor showcase. The event will unveil AACCW's vision for the upcoming year, introduce new board members, feature special presentations and AACCW President and CEO Ossie Kendrix will discuss building the future of the chamber.

