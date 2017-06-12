Aflac surges higher on Fortune 500, i...

Aflac surges higher on Fortune 500, its stock hits 52-week high

Friday Jun 9

For Aflac, this is the 23rd year that it has been on the Fortune 500 list, and it has managed to jump nine spots to No. 126 with its 2016 revenues of nearly $22.6 billion and profit of more than $2.6 billion.

Chicago, IL

