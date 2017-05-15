W. L. Gore & Associates Announces Positive Results From REDUCE Clinical Study For PFO Closure
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. announces positive results from its REDUCE Study assessing closure of patent foramen ovale for the reduction of recurrent ischemic stroke and new brain infarct. The data were shared May 16 at the European Stroke Organisation Conference in Prague, Czech Republic.
