Lydall Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

Net sales of $165.5 million, up 27.6% from $129.7 million - Technical Nonwovens' acquisitions contributed $26.3 million, or 20.3% Operating margin of 9.0%, down 150 basis points - Includes 60 basis points of incremental intangibles amortization from acquisitions - Includes 50 basis points of a non-cash asset impairment charge Earnings per share of $0.68, up 25.9%, from $0.54 - Effective tax rate of 17.6% includes a 11.4%, or $0.09 per share, benefit from stock vesting *Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to Lydall's GAAP financial results are included at the end of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

