Lydall Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017
Net sales of $165.5 million, up 27.6% from $129.7 million - Technical Nonwovens' acquisitions contributed $26.3 million, or 20.3% Operating margin of 9.0%, down 150 basis points - Includes 60 basis points of incremental intangibles amortization from acquisitions - Includes 50 basis points of a non-cash asset impairment charge Earnings per share of $0.68, up 25.9%, from $0.54 - Effective tax rate of 17.6% includes a 11.4%, or $0.09 per share, benefit from stock vesting *Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to Lydall's GAAP financial results are included at the end of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC