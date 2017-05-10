Johnson Controls Cancels Bernstein Conference Appearance
Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Shares spiked up earlier Wednesday on news that it had canceled its appearance at the upcoming Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. A Johnson Controls spokesperson told Benzinga the company has decided to cancel out due to Bernstein no longer having an industrial analyst.
