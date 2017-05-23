Housing plans approved on appeal for ...

Housing plans approved on appeal for former Bicester warehouse

A BUILDING which was once home to one of Bicester's biggest employers and a thriving hub for car interiors manufacturing will soon become housing. Plans to demolish the former Lear Corporation building in Bessemer Close and build 70 homes were originally thrown out by councillors in February last year, who expressed concerns over a loss of employment space and poor living conditions for future residents.

