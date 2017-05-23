Gore Excluder Iliac Branch Endoprosthesis Approved in Japan

Gore has received Shonin approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to market the IBE and is currently in discussion regarding reimbursement for this region. The IBE is the first off-the-shelf iliac branch solution approved in Japan and the only device indicated for the endovascular treatment of common iliac artery aneursyms or aortoiliac aneursyms.

