GM Oshawa will get seats from Lear's Ontario plant following labor deal
Lear Corp.'s plant in Whitby, Ont., once slated for closure, will assemble seats for General Motors' Oshawa assembly plant under a newly ratified labor agreement. "This agreement includes new work being brought into a plant that faced almost certain closure just a few short weeks ago," Unifor Local 222 Plant Chairperson Scott Bateman said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC