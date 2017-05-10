GM Oshawa will get seats from Lear's Ontario plant following labor deal

Lear Corp.'s plant in Whitby, Ont., once slated for closure, will assemble seats for General Motors' Oshawa assembly plant under a newly ratified labor agreement. "This agreement includes new work being brought into a plant that faced almost certain closure just a few short weeks ago," Unifor Local 222 Plant Chairperson Scott Bateman said in a statement.

