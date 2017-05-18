Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $422,000 Position in Lydall, Inc.
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp continued to hold its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the auto parts company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC