Bucks, Johnson Controls announce majo...

Bucks, Johnson Controls announce major investment at Westlawn Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

The Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with Johnson Controls to construct a $150,000 multi-sport complex at Westlawn Gardens' Browning Elementary School and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. The announcement was made yesterday , and according to Alderman Cavalier Johnson , the new complex will include multiple basketball courts, a 200 meter track, playing fields, and other amenities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC