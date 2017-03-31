Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss buys Chevron Corp, Patterson Inc, Dollar General Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Hess Corp, L Brands Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Kosmos Energy, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Callon Petroleum Co, sells Ford Motor Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Raytheon Co, Reynolds American Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2017-03-31, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 427 stocks with a total value of $66.4 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.