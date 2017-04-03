Waubonsee sues two contractors over HVAC system at Aurora campus
Waubonsee Community College has sued two contractors for damages, arguing the installation and design of an HVAC system at the Aurora campus was faulty and failing before the college had to shell out $539,000 to fix it. The lawsuit, filed in Kane County in late March, accuses Johnson Controls, Inc. and Aurora-based Cordogan Clark and Associates of breach of contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC