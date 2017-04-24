US auto giant brings research facility to Sunderland in vote of confidence in city

A global automotive company is bringing its European research and development activities to Sunderland in what is being hailed as a vote of confidence in the North East. Lear Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that employs 450 on Wearside, is to build a 1.5m extension to its plant to drive R&D work alongside manufacturing parts for Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.