US auto giant brings research facilit...

US auto giant brings research facility to Sunderland in vote of confidence in city

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

A global automotive company is bringing its European research and development activities to Sunderland in what is being hailed as a vote of confidence in the North East. Lear Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that employs 450 on Wearside, is to build a 1.5m extension to its plant to drive R&D work alongside manufacturing parts for Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC