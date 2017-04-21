The Dixie Group to Broadcast Its 2017 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Live on the Internet

The Dixie Group, Inc. today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2017 1st Quarter Earnings conference call on Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. The Company will release its results for the quarter ended April 1, 2017, before the market opens on May 4, 2017. The live broadcast of The Dixie Group's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.