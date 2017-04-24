Summerfest celebrates its 50th edition with a series of historical exhibits
In honor of Summerfest's 50th edition, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is excited to announce Summerfest 50, a retrospective of Summerfest's history presented in partnership with the Milwaukee County Historical Society. Sponsors of the series include Pick 'n Save, American Family Insurance, Derse and Johnson Controls, Inc. Media sponsors include Milwaukee's Hometown Rock 96-5 WKLH, OnMilwaukee and WISN 12. After 50 years of bringing the Milwaukee community and beyond together, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has a proud story to tell.
