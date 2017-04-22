Seaport Global Securities Weighs in o...

Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Interface, Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interface in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Chicago, IL

