New Era Cap launches NBA caps made of recycled fibre
New Era Cap Co. Inc. has announced the debut of its first-ever official National Basketball Association cap made with plastic bottles, featuring the Portland Trail Blazers, thanks to the use of Repreve recycled fibre.
