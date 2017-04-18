Lear Corp. Stock Rises Following Baird Upgrade
Lear Corp. shares were up nearly 3% to $140.48 early Thursday afternoon after the company's stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" by analysts at Baird who also raised the company's price target to $161 from $160. The firm identified strengthening fundamentals, valuation and positive reversals as some of the reasons for its bullish outlook for the supplier to the global automotive industry.
