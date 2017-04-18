Lear Corp. Stock Rises Following Baird Upgrade

Lear Corp. shares were up nearly 3% to $140.48 early Thursday afternoon after the company's stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" by analysts at Baird who also raised the company's price target to $161 from $160. The firm identified strengthening fundamentals, valuation and positive reversals as some of the reasons for its bullish outlook for the supplier to the global automotive industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.