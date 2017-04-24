Lear completes acquisition of Grupo A...

Lear completes acquisition of Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business

Lear Corporation completed the acquisition of Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business a 286M on a cash and debt free basis. Grupo Antolin's seating business has annual sales of approximately a 300M with operations in five countries in Europe and North Africa.

