Home Automation System Market Worth 79.57 Billion USD by 2022

According to the new market research report "Home Automation System Market by Protocol and Technology , Product , Software and Algorithm , and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at Browse 153 market data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 209 P ages and in-depth TOC on "Home Automation System Market " The home automation system market is driven by factors such as the significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, presence of a large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and the increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations.

