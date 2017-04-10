Exhibition of Technical Textiles, Technotex India 2017 commences in Mumbai
New Delhi , Apr 12 : Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed the inauguration of the 6th edition of TECHNOTEX-2017, India's premier Exhibition on theme "Technical Textiles: Towards Future". The exhibition is being organized by Ministry of Textiles and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry , together and will be held in the city from April 12th, 13th and to 14th at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon.
