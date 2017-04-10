Dodge & Cox Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share
Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,824,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,860,000.
