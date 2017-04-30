Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.928 Million Position in Dixie Group Inc
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,091,102 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period.
