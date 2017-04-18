Chelmsford

Well-intentioned tweaks made to school HVAC systems, meant to increase comfort and decrease noise in classrooms, contributed to systemic pressure problems in school buildings that created further discomfort. The major problems can be corrected through individual classroom rebalancing over the summer, according to a third-party assessment of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the schools, commissioned by the town in response to three winters of classroom temperature complaints.

