Unifi receives Letter of No Objection from FDA
Unifi Inc. , Greensboro, North Carolina, has received a Letter of No Objection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing it to produce its postconsumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in manufacturing food-contact articles. Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its Repreve Bottle Processing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC