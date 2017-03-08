Unifi receives Letter of No Objection...

Unifi receives Letter of No Objection from FDA

Unifi Inc. , Greensboro, North Carolina, has received a Letter of No Objection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing it to produce its postconsumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in manufacturing food-contact articles. Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its Repreve Bottle Processing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.

