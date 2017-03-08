Unifi receives Letter of No Objection from FDA

Unifi Inc. , Greensboro, North Carolina, has received a Letter of No Objection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing it to produce its postconsumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in manufacturing food-contact articles. Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its Repreve Bottle Processing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.