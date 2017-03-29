Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stock Rating Upgrad...

Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Unifi, Inc. is one of the world's largest producers of textured polyester and nylon, both natural and package dyed, covered elastomeric yarns and twisted yarns. They are engaged in the business of processing yarns by: texturizing of synthetic filament polyester and nylon fiber; and spinning of cotton and cotton blend fibers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC