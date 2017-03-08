Unifi gets OK from Food And Drug Administration to produce food-grade ...

Unifi, Inc. can now produce its post-consumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in the manufacturing of food-contact articles, after receiving its Letter of No Objection from the Food and Drug Administration . Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its REPREVE Bottle Processing Center in North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.

