Unifi gets OK from Food And Drug Administration to produce food-grade ...
Unifi, Inc. can now produce its post-consumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in the manufacturing of food-contact articles, after receiving its Letter of No Objection from the Food and Drug Administration . Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its REPREVE Bottle Processing Center in North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC