Unifi gets OK from Food And Drug Administration to produce food-grade ...

Unifi, Inc. can now produce its post-consumer recycled PET plastic flake for use in the manufacturing of food-contact articles, after receiving its Letter of No Objection from the Food and Drug Administration . Last September, Unifi celebrated the official opening of its REPREVE Bottle Processing Center in North Carolina, where the company's recycled plastic flake is produced.

